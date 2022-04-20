RBI cuts key lending rates to 4.40%; maintains accommodative stance

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday massively reduced the key lending rates in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank in an unscheduled meet reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 per cent from 5.15 per cent.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate was also reduced by 90 basis points to 4 per cent.

Furthermore, the MPC voted to maintain accommodative stance, thus opening up possibilities for more future rate cuts.

--IANS