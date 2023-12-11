Rays Power Infra To Build 500 MW Solar Park In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Rays Power Infra has inked an initial pact with the Uttarakhand government to build a 500 MW solar park in the state.

The collaboration underscores the company’s dedication to advancing sustainable energy initiatives and aligning with the Uttarakhand government’s vision for an environmentally responsible future, the company said in a statement.

“This strategic partnership epitomizes our commitment to advancing solar energy solutions in India. We anticipate that the 500 MW solar park will not only fulfill a significant portion of the state’s power demands but will also act as a catalyst for economic growth and environmental preservation,” Rays Power Infra Managing Director Ketan Mehta said. Rays Power Infra has initiated the development and execution of solar parks and plants, aggregating to 2 GW, with expected commissioning in the next 24 months. —PTI