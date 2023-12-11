    Menu
    States & UTs

    Rays Power Infra To Build 500 MW Solar Park In Uttarakhand

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    December11/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Solar Park In Uttarakhand

    Dehradun: Rays Power Infra has inked an initial pact with the Uttarakhand government to build a 500 MW solar park in the state.
    The collaboration underscores the company’s dedication to advancing sustainable energy initiatives and aligning with the Uttarakhand government’s vision for an environmentally responsible future, the company said in a statement.
    “This strategic partnership epitomizes our commitment to advancing solar energy solutions in India. We anticipate that the 500 MW solar park will not only fulfill a significant portion of the state’s power demands but will also act as a catalyst for economic growth and environmental preservation,” Rays Power Infra Managing Director Ketan Mehta said. Rays Power Infra has initiated the development and execution of solar parks and plants, aggregating to 2 GW, with expected commissioning in the next 24 months. —PTI 

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Rays Power Infra Uttarakhand Uttarakhand government Economic growth Environmental preservation
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in