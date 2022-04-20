Rays Power Commissions 78 MW Solar Project In Uttarakhand

Mumbai: Solar solutions provider Rays Power Infra today said it has commissioned 78 MW of solar PV project in Uttarakhand.

The 78 MW project comes under Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agencys (UREDA) competitive bidding for 2015-16 and will supply energy to the industrial areas of Bhagwanpur and Roorkee, the company said in a statement.

"Currently, we have a 40 per cent market share out of total number of solar projects in Uttarakhand, which we will increase to above 80 per cent by end of current fiscal," Rays Power Infra Chief Executive Ketan Mehta said.

Companys Chief Operating Officer Kunwar Rajeev Singh said, "we have created a land bank of over 2000 acres, where we can implement more than 500 MW and single handedly accomplished 100 per cent renewable purchase obligation of the state for the next five years." PTI