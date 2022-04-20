Rawat Seeks People's Cooperation For PM's Janta Curfew Call

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sought people''s cooperation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s call for a Janta Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying it was very necessary to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are all with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus. We will follow all his directions word by word," Rawat said and expressed confidence that coordinated efforts by the Centre and state governments will succeed in setting the country free from coronavirus.

As a result of precautionary steps taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister, in comparison of other countries, the coronavirus situation in India is in control, Rawat said in an appeal to the people.

"Coronavirus presents a new challenge before us. The government is fully prepared to deal with the challenge. Our health services are capable of handling the situation. We shouldn''t panic but must take some precautions. "By taking care of some small things we can make a significant contribution to containing the spread of the contagion", the chief minister said.

Several steps have been taken in the state to minimise the spread of the pandemic, he said.

Electricity, water, health, sanitation, transport are available to people as earlier. Supply of essentials like foodgrains, vegetables, fruits, petrol and diesel etc remains unaffected and it will be ensured that there''s no shortage of them in the coming days.

"We badly need your cooperation which means you should stay cautious and vigilant and follow guidelines issued by the state government. Avoid crowding and practice social distancing for some time. Don''t pay heed to rumours and trust only authentic official information," he said. PTI