Rawat Says 60% Of Announcements By U'khand Govt Implemented In 3 Yrs

Dehradun: Nearly 60 per cent of the announcements made by the Uttarakhand government have been implemented in the last three years of its tenure and work is underway to implement the rest, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Thursday.

Addressing the ministers and MLAs at a programme named ''Manthan'' (the churning), Rawat said officials have been asked to implement 100 per cent of the announcements made by him as the chief minister.

The programme was aimed to take stock of the BJP-led state government''s achievements so far and work out a plan of action for the years ahead.

The ministers gave an account of the steps undertaken by their respective departments and the MLAs suggested ways to improve delivery on the ground.

The chief minister also explained how the state government was firmly on its way to fulfilling the promises made in the party''s vision document in 2017, highlighting the steps taken by his government for the revival of dead rivers, recharging depleting ground water levels and providing free health insurance coverage to all families under the Atal Ayushman Yojana.

He also disclosed the state government''s plans to hold three important programmes in the coming months, including an adventure summit in Ramnagar, Tehri lake festival and a conference of young people associated with reverse migration initiatives aimed at repopulating the border villages. "Valuable suggestions were made at the meeting. I am sure the nectar that emerges out of this churning will pave the way for the state''s future development," Rawat said after the meeting. PTI