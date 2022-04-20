Rawat Opens Workshop On Filmmaking

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated a five-day workshop here on filmmaking.

Being organised by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and the Uttarakhand Film Development Council at Suchna Bhawan from June 6 to 10, the event will educate participants about the minute aspects of filmmaking.

As part of the workshop, experts from the Film and Television Institute of India would deliver lectures on filmmaking, an official release said.

Rawat highlighted the steps taken by the state government to promote the hill state as a prime destination for shooting films. He said filmmakers shooting in the state were being given fee exemptions. Similar workshops would be held in Almora and Tehri districts, he added. — PTI