Rawat Invites Investors To Invest In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday invited investors to invest in Uttarakhand highlighting the state's potential in tourism, biotechnology, renewable energy and information technology sectors.

During the "Invest North" event held in Bengaluru, Rawat said Uttarakhand has fast emerged as a "favourite investment destination in the country" due to the state government's readiness to offer all support to the investors. The chief minister said his government's new tourism policy, with focus on giving a boost to rural Uttarakhand and wellness and adventure tourism, aims to facilitate "reverse migration" of people to the hills.

Rawat said the government's new film policy has helped the state become a favourite destination for film shootings and Uttarakhand was awarded for being the "most film friendly state" at the 66th Filmfare awards. More than 180 films and television serials were shot in Uttarakhand last year due its scenic locations and the concessions being offered to filmmakers by the state government, he said. PTI



