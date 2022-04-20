Rawat Inaugurates Museum Commemorating Bahuguna In Budhani

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today described Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna as a far-sighted leader with a vision for the development of hill areas.

Inaugurating a museum commemorating Bahuguna at his ancestral village Budhani in Pauri disrict on the occasion of the former UP chief ministers 98th birth anniversary, Rawat said during his chief ministership Bahuguna had set up a separate hill development ministry.

"It was a sign of his far-sightedness that he set up a separate ministry for the hills which turned out to be a major step towards the development of hill areas," he was quoted as saying in an official release. The CM said the model of development conceived by Bahuguna could be adopted even today. Bahugunas son and former Uttarakhand chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, his daughther and UP minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi and grandsons Saket and Saurav Bahuguna besides several ministers and MLAs were also present on the occasion. PTI