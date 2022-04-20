Rawat Govt Bans Direct Entry Of 'Outsiders' Into Secretariat; Mediapersons Raise Questions

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has issued an order banning the entry of "outsiders" directly into government offices at the secretariat fearing premature leakage of information.

The order was issued in view of the fact that the agenda of cabinet meetings on several occasions in the recent past was leaked to the media, officials said on the condition of anonymity.

With the local media interpreting the order as a move to reduce systemic transparency, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh convened a press conference to clarify that the directive was issued to ensure that only authentic information reached the media.

"Our effort is to give you authentic information based on facts. That is why we are putting in place a system where only verified information is shared with you by officials authorised for the purpose on a regular basis," Singh told reporters.

It is not an attempt to withhold information from the media or to reduce systemic transparency, he said.

The order states that outsiders cannot directly make an entry into government offices at the state secretariat.

In case of an urgency, they can meet the employee or official concerned at the reception, it says. The departments have been asked to take steps at their level to ensure this.

However, members of the media felt the order was meant to deny them direct access to information by a government which claims total transparency in governance and zero tolerance to corruption. PTI