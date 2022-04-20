Rawat Conducts Aerial Inspection Of Proposed Airstrip In Chaukhutia

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday undertook an aerial survey of the proposed airstrip in Chaukhutia near Gairsain.

Apart from boosting air connectivity to the state''s summer capital at Gairsain, the airstrip would be of great convenience to the security forces because of its proximity to the Indo-China border, Rawat said.

The chief minister did the inspection while travelling from Almora to Pauri in a helicopter.

He said said the proposal for constructing an airstrip in Chaukhutia had been sent to the Centre. Even defence officials have emphasised the strategic necessity of having an airstrip in Chaukhutia, he added. —PTI