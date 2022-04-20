Rawat Asks People To Stop Using Polythene

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today urged the people of Uttarakhand to stop using polythene bags, warning that the government would sternly deal with the polythene users from tomorrow.

The use of polythene bags does not only pollute the environment but also causes immense harm to the agriculture, animals and birds, said an official release, quoting the chief minister.

Making an appeal to the people to stop using polythene bags to keep the state clean, the chief minister said stern action would be taken against polythene users from August 1.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made cleanliness and sanitation a mass movement, he asked people to make their contribution to the campaign by stopping the use of polythene. PTI