Rawat Announces Allocation Of Rs 75 Lakh For Matryrs Fund

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday paid tribute to police and paramilitary personnel martyred in the line of duty and announced an allocation of Rs 75 lakh for the martyrs fund.

Rawat placed a wreath at the Shaheed memorial here and attended a memorial parade at the police lines in the presence of senior police officials, including Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. In his address, Rawat said police and paramilitary personnel play a decisive role in maintaining the country''s internal security and law and order.

He said police and paramilitary personnel killed in the line of duty are an inspiration for all. A total of 265 police and paramilitary personnel including six from Uttarakhand were martyred last year, he said. "The whole world is grappling with the twin challenges of terrorism and COVID pandemic at present and a well planned strategy is needed to overcome them," he said.

Rawat also announced an increase of Rs 1000 in the uniform allowance for assistant sub-inspectors and inspectors.

The chief minister also honoured the kin of martyred police and paramilitary personnel on the occasion.

Others who offers paid floral tributes at the martyrs memorial included Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama and several MLAs including Harbans Kapoor, Munna Singh Chauhan and Umesh Sharma Kau. —PTI