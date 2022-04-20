Rawat Allays Fears Of Body Blow To Adventure Tourism

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat assured tour operators of Uttarakhand on Saturday of protecting their interests even as all District Magistrates were asked to implement a High Court-imposed ban on water sports in the State in their respective areas.

"All aspects of the High Court order regarding the ban on adventure tourism activities are being studied. The next step will be taken after that. The interests of entrepreneurs associated with the trade will be protected," he said in a statement here.

Mr. Rawat also directed Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar to look into all legal options available in the case and take appropriate action.

He said effective steps were being taken by the State government to promote adventure tourism, "which is crucial to tourism in Uttarakhand."

Keeping in view the interests of the people involved in the trade, the Chief Minister said the 'Uttarakhand Rafting, Kayaking Manual' has been framed, adding that manuals for paragliding and other adventure tourism activities would be prepared soon.

He said a comprehensive policy would be prepared to further promote the industry so that it strengthened the economy of the State.

Mr. Jawalkar wrote to all DMs on Saturday asking them to strictly implement the High Court order. The Uttarakhand High Court had on June 18 put a ban on white water river rafting, other water sports and paragliding across the State till a transparent policy was framed by the State government on adventure sports, giving the latter two weeks' time for the purpose.

Devendra Rawat, former president of Rafting Association of Uttarakhand, said the ban would affect 40,000 people associated with the trade.

A total of 281 companies are associated with the rafting trade, which together own 600 rafts and transact business worth over ?20 crore every season. The season lasts nine months from October to June, he said.

With the ban coming at the peak of the season, there will be heavy losses, he said.

Vaibhav Kala, director, Aquaterra Adventures, said majority of outfits cannot be penalised for the errors of a few. Mr. Kala said the State needs to weed out outfits that do not meet the global benchmark. PTI