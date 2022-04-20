Rawat 'placates' Amarinder over possible elevation of Sidhu as PCC chief

New Delhi: All India Congress Committee general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat flew down to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday amid escalating tensions in the Punjab Congress unit.

The visit comes a day after Amarinder expressed his reservations to party president Sonia Gandhi on giving a key post to party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.

There is intense speculation that the cricketer-turned politician may be appointed state Congress chief.

Rawat's visit is being seen as an effort to placate Amarinder who is opposed to making Sidhu the party's state unit chief.

Meanwhile, Sidhu met Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday.

After the meeting, which lasted more than half-an-hour, Sidhu said Jakhar is his elder brother and a guiding force.

Jakhar, in turn, described Sidhu as a capable man.

Sidhu left his residence in Patiala and reached Jakhar's residence in Panchkula about 65 km away at around 10:45 am, an aide said.

On Friday, Sidhu met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi in an apparent bid to arrive at a truce formula over the state unit revamp.

Also present at the meeting were Rawat and Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said reports of Sidhu's elevation had irked Amarinder Singh and he had written to Sonia Gandhi expressing strong resentment over the developments.