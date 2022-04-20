Rawat's Protest Over Gairsain Just An Attention Seeking Ploy: BJP

Dehradun: The BJP is working towards making Gairsain the summer capital of Uttarakhand, the party's state unit chief Ajay Bhatt said today, as he dismissed former chief minister Harish Rawat's decision to hold a protest on the issue as a ploy to seek attention.



"Making Gairsain the summer capital of Uttarakhand and holding sessions of the state Assembly there, after developing proper infrastructure, is our commitment. It would be ridiculous of the former CM to stage a token dharna, outside the Vidhan bhavan here, in protest against the budget session not being held in Gairsain," Bhatt said.

He said that Rawat's decision to hold a protest on the issue was just a "ploy" to seek "media attention".

Bhatt accused the previous Congress led government of holding assembly sessions in Gairsain without creating proper infrastructure. They used to be held in tents, he said.

The assembly building constructed by the previous government in Gairsain was used as a guest house and the quality of construction was so poor that cracks have already begun to appear in its walls, the Uttarakhand BJP chief said. Bhatt said that making Gairsain the summer capital of Uttarakhand after developing proper infrastructure was a commitment made by the BJP in its vision document for the 2017 assembly polls.

With the state government deciding to hold a budget session of the state assembly here from June 8, Rawat had held a press conference here yesterday, casting doubts on the ruling party's commitment on Gairsain's status.

Rawat had declared that he will hold a token one-hour dharna outside the state assembly here on June 8 to demand that the BJP makes clear its stand on the issue. Gairsain has been an emotive issue in Uttarakhand with a section of those who fought for statehood being in favour of the remote area in Chamoli district being made the permanent capital of the state.