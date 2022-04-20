Ravi Shastri appointed Team India's interim coach for Bangladesh tour

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri has been named as the interim coach of Team India during the tour of Bangladesh starting June 10, confirmed BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur on Tuesday. "BCCI has appointed Ravi Shastri as the interim coach for Bangladesh tour," said Thakur while talking to the media. "B Arun will be the bowling coach, Sanjay Bangar will be the batting coach and R Sridhar will be the fielding coach, " added Thakur. The Shastri wore different hats in the past with the Indian team and BCCI. Recently, Shastri played the role of Team India Director during tour of Australia and ICC cricket World Cup 2015. And now the former India all-rounder will be coaching 'Men in Blue' in the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, where India will play one Test and three One-Day Internationals (ODI). Shastri has played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India and was part of the Indian side, which lifted the 1983 World Cup. Earlier, Indian cricket stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman on Monday had joined the newly-constituted advisory committee of BCCI.