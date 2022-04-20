Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate global virtual conference on law schools

New Delhi: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is presenting truly international, first-of-its-kind global academic Conference from November 25-27 on the theme 'Reimagining & Transforming the Future of Law Schools and Legal Education: Confluence of Ideas During & Beyond COVID-19.

The Conference will be inaugurated by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law and Justice. The Inauguration ceremony will also have a keynote address delivered by Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of one of India's leading law firms, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

This conference aims to bring together nearly 170 thought leaders from 6 continents and over 35 countries over 30 thematic sessions and two keynote addresses to reimagine the future of legal education.

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India will deliver the Constitution Day lecture on November 26. Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir will deliver the keynote address in the Constitution Day Forum on November 26.

Justice U.U. Lalit, Judge, Supreme Court of India to will deliver the Presidential Address and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Member of Parliament will deliver the Valedictory Address on November 27.

"In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, it is very important for leaders of legal education from all over the world to come together to re-define the future of legal education which will impact the future of students, academics, and institutions. Jindal Global Law School wanted to live up to its commitment to generate important dialogues with a global perspective. This conference is an outcome of that very vision. We are deeply humbled to have an extraordinary forum of nearly 170 thought leaders from over 35 countries including Law School Deans, Scholars, Supreme Court Judges, Lawyers, Law Firm Partners and representation from all spheres of the legal profession and legal education. We look forward to this conference by bringing a comprehensive and inclusive perspective on the future of legal education, creating the desired response of the legal community to the ongoing pandemic." said C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University & Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School.

On the very special occasion of India's Constitution Day, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India will deliver a special Constitution Day Lecture. This lecture will be Presided over by Upendra Baxi, Research Professor of Law and a Distinguished Scholar, Jindal Global Law School, who will deliver the Presidential Address. Also, the Constitution Day Forum will pay a special tribute to the women leaders in the world of law, as a part of which there will be a Keynote Address by Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, a special address by Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, and a Presidential Address by Geeta Ramaseshan, Advocate, Madras High Court.

The Conference will be concluded in the esteemed presence of distinguished members of the Indian Judiciary and the Legal Profession. The Valedictory Address will be delivered by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Member of Parliament, and the Presidential Address will be delivered by Justice U.U. Lalit, Judge, Supreme Court of India.

"We are truly excited and grateful to have leaders from all spheres of the world of law with us at this Conference to create a truly global response to the ongoing pandemic. From the academic community over 100 Vice Chancellors, Current and Former Deans, Principals, Heads, Directors and other Senior Leaders of Law Schools will be speaking at this event. This Conference will also be honoured by the presence of 8 Judges from India, Singapore, Tanzania and the United States of America which includes 6 Former and Current Supreme Court Judges of India and USA. All the leaders will reflect and deliberate across 3 days of the Conference to reimagine the future of legal education," said S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School.

—IANS