Ravi Shankar Meets Yogi, Katiyar And Other Hindu Leaders

Lucknow: Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijay Katiyar and discussed ways and means for early and amicable solution to the vexed Ayodhya issue.

After meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the morning, Sri Sri went to the residence of a BJP sympathiser Amarnath Mishra in the old city area where he met Mr Katiyar and others. The guru also met Hindu Mahasabha leader Chakrapani.

But surprisingly, no Muslim leaders or their representatives met the Art of Living guru, who has taken the initiative to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute. However, during the meeting, it was made clear that BJP would not compromise on Ram temple issue and had no objection to construction of a mosque outside the disputed area.

During the 40-minute-long meeting, Sri Sri spent with Yogi Adityanath, he talked in length on how to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of both the sides.

Talking to reporters at the residence of Amarnath Mishra, where he spent about 90 minutes, the spiritual guru refused to divulge any details of his meetings with either the CM or Mr Katiyar.

"I have come here to listen to what the stakeholders have to say. Tomorrow, I will visit Ayodhya and meet the seers and others who are involved in this decade-old controversy. I can only say anything after returning from Ayodhya," the spiritual guru said.UNI