Ravi Kishan Meets Yogi After Winning Gorakhpur LS Seat

Lucknow: BJP leader Ravi Kishan, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Gorakhpur seat, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.

The Gorakhpur seat was represented by Adityanath for five terms since 1998 until Praveen Kumar Nishad of Samajwadi Party won the seat in a by-poll last year. The seat was vacated by Adityanath when he became the chief minister in 2017.

Ravi Kishan brought Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat back into the BJP's kitty and termed his win as "the victory of truth". The Bhojpuri film actor defeated Rambhual Nishad of Samajwadi Party (SP) by a margin of 3,01,664 votes. Talking to ANI, the actor-turned-politician said, "This is a victory of truth, I thank people of Gorakhpur for the mandate."

"I also thank Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their belief in me," added Kishan. He termed it a "huge victory reflective of the fact that from now onwards the caste-based politics is over". Kishan had contested and lost from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat during 2014 general elections on a Congress ticket. The actor joined BJP two years ago.