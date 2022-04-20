Ravi Kishan asks Govt to take strict action against drug traffickers

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) BJP member Ravi Kishan on Monday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of drug menace in Bollywood and asked the Government to take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking.



Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Kishan said drugs come to the country from China and Pakistan and there is a conspiracy by the neighbouring countries to destroy the youth.

"We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing. In this conspiracy, our neighbouring countries are involved... Drugs come to this country via China and Pakistan. Our film industry too is affected," he said.

Kishan, who is also a Bhojpuri actor, also praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for doing a good job in unearthing the drug mafia which is trying to spread the menace among youth.

"NCB is doing very good work. Guilty must be apprehended quickly and strict action must be taken against them. The Government should stop this conspiracy of neighbouring countries to destroy our youth," he said.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The agency has arrested several persons including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and Sushant''s house manager.

Supriya Sule (NCP) demanded that Parliament discuss issues concerning the economy and unemployment which are the biggest challenges in these times.

"We should have a debate on the state of economy and unemployment," he said.

Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) asked the Government to provide smartphones and internet data packages to poor students as they have no means to access online education.

Sunil Tatkare (NCP) demanded that Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which functions like a mutual benefit society, should remain 100 per cent under the control of government.

S S Barne (Shiv Sena) urged the Centre to release GST compensation to Maharashtra which is probably the worst COVID affected state and needs funds to fight the pandemic.

Manish Tewari (Cong) urged the Government to include Punjabi language as the official language in the the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir along with Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, Urdu and English. —PTI