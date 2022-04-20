Raveena Tandon to lend voice for Hanuman's mother in animation film

New Delhi : The 90s Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has lent her voice to the character of lord Hanuman's mother in the forthcoming animated film on the life of the mythological hero.



Raveena will give a voiceover for the character of Hanuman's mother in the animation film 'Hanuman Da Damdaar', scheduled for release in May.

Superstar Salman Khan will give voiceover for the older Hanuman in the the film, directed by Ruchi Narain.

Playright Javed Akhtar, theatre actor Makarand Deshpande, actors Kunal Khemu and Vinay Pathak are others who have given voiceover to the film.

Taking to twitter, Raveena, who will soon be seen in the Bollywood film 'Maatr', Raveena said,''it is a wonderful feeling when you get to play 'Maatr' (mother) to the cutest Hanuman, damdaar.

'' 'Maatr' marks the comeback of Raveena as a lead actor.

Scheduled for release on May 19, "Hanuman Da Damdaar" deals with the journey of Hanuman to become the most trusted lieutenant of Lord Ram.

--UNI



