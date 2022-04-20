Raveena Tandon thanks her Instafam on crossing 5 million mark

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon's following on Instagram has crossed the five million mark. Expressing joy and gratitude, Raveena mentioned her follower count is organic, and hence she is growing slowly.

Raveena posted a video on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen jumping on the snow. "That's called Jumping in joy!!! #5M love you all!" she captioned the video.

In another post, the actress shared: "And we grow .. #instafamily slowly, organically but stronger and surely."

Raveena has been spending quality time in Himachal Pradesh lately, where she is shooting for an upcoming project, and her Instagram account bears testimony to how much she is enjoying her time in the scenic mountain state.

The actress, who is accompanied by her children, has been sharing photographs of snow clad mountains from Manali, Kothi and other locations on Instagram for quite a while now.

—IANS