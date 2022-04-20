    Menu
    Raveena Tandon prepares for night curfew in Manali

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently shooting in the hill town of Manali, is getting ready for night curfew that has been imposed.

    Raveena shared a selfie wearing a mask and a hoodie jacket on Instagram.

    "When in Manali, do as the Manalians do! Garm raho bhaiya! The new rules being contemplated and getting in place are, fines and curfew after 8 pm until 6 am , Nature getting a breather after 8 . .#fauxfurjacket," she captioned the image.

    Raveena has been shooting in Manali for a while now and has fallen in love with the natural beauty of the mountains. She has been flooding social media with photos and videos from Manali. —IANS

