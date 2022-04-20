Raveena Tandon becomes 'highest paid' Bollywood actress on TV

Mumbai:��Actress Raveena Tandon, who will next be seen as a judge on upcoming dance reality show �Shine of India�, will reportedly get Rs.1.25 crore per episode thus making her the �highest paid Bollywood actress on TV�. Raveena, who has previously appeared on shows like �Sahib Biwi Gulam�, �Chhote Miyan�, �Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala� and �Simply Baatien With Raveena�, will co-judge the show along with actor Govinda and ace choreographer Saroj Khan. According to a source close to the actress, she will get a huge amount from the makers. �Bollywood actors starring in TV series has now become an old saga. No doubt that these actors are paid a hefty amount as their presence not only doubles the entertainment quotient, but also it adds the much needed star value to the show. And maybe that�s the reason why Raveena has been paid a whopping amount of Rs.1.25 crore per episode for the reality show,� the source said. �This will make her the highest paid Bollywood actress on television,� the source added. Interestingly, actress Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit, who previously appeared as judges on other reality shows, were said to have been paid Rs.1 crore per episode.