    Menu
    Showbiz

    Raveena''s funny reply to fan proposing marriage in next birth

    April20/ 2022

    Mumbai: Raveena Tandon gave a funny reply to a fan who proposed to marry her in the next birth.

    On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a vacation in the mountains.

    "#throwback When the summer gets to hot to handle... my heart dreaming of snowy vacays , soft ,fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer- always in #fauxfur," captioned Raveena.

    Commenting on her post, a fan wrote: "Raveena ma''am will you marry me in your next birth?"

    The actress replied: "Sorry ya booked for 7 already"

    Other fans also showered the actress with love and appreciation for her beautiful pictures.

    One fan commented: "Every time I see you, I fall in love with you once again."

    Another fan expressed: "You always be a queen, love you."

    Raveena Tandon''s fan club incidentally includes a celeb admirer -- rapper Badshah!

    The rapper during a recent question-answer session with his fans on Instagram has revealed that he has a crush on Raveena Tandon.

    --IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in