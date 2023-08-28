    Menu
    Raut Sues Rane

    Sunil Aswal
    August28/ 2023
    Soumitra Bose

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Firebrand Shiv Sena leader + I.N.D.I.A.-Favourite + Most Trusted Lt Of Uddhav Thackeray + MP + Maharashtra-Swaying Saamna Editor Sanjay Raut Takes On "Over-Exuberant-Against-Him" Narayan Rane, Now A Central Minister + Modi-Shah-Nadda-Rajnath Singh-Close + Sky High Dreaming + One-Day-PM-Hopeful, In Court For Defaming Him According To Him On His-Figment-Of-Imagination-Charges-Against-Him. Rane Expectantly Remains Indifferent, Equivocative, Unmoved, Unscathed Because Currently, He Has Full Protection, Patronage From The Country's Most Powerful Quartet Named Above, Reveal Reliable Entities, So He Couldn't Care Less For AnyOne Least Of All, His Former Sena Colleague Raut, "Sheer Taporee" To Him. Raut Of Course Is 100% Determined To Pursue Till The Supreme Court The Defamation Case He Has Filed Against Rane Ensuring He Fully Blamed, Accused...Rane Laughs Off: If Wishes Are Horses, Taporees Would Ride On Them, His Theory: Getcha?!?

