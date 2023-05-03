Raut not spokesman of Cong, he should stop interfering in other parties' affairs, says Patole; Sena (UBT) leader hits back

Nagpur/Mumbai: The chairman of the Maharashtra Congress, Nana Patole, took a scathing swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, telling him to "stop interfering in other parties' affairs." This prompted a furious response from Raut and his party. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is an opposition alliance consisting of the Congress Party, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This coalition's administration ruled Maharashtra from November 2019 till June 2022. On Tuesday, Raut claimed that although though Mallikarjun Kharge is the current president of the Congress, Gandhi ultimately makes the decisions. After reporters inquired about Raut's comment, Patole told them at his Nagpur home that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader should stay out of the business of other political organisations. Sanjay Raut is not an official Congress spokesman. He has no right to cast doubt on Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's abilities in this manner. He said that it was inappropriate to make unfounded accusations against the Gandhis. Patole also suggested that Raut stay out of the party's business. In response to Patole's assertion, Raut replied, "No one has talked about his (Patole's) party. Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Communist Party, wrote criticisms of the Congress party in his book.The true sycophants and flatterers will be exposed once we begin discussing you, Patole. I'd rather not bring him up at this time.—Inputs from Agencies