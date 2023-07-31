Rationality Of Indianization Of Education Policy

Vijay Garg

Today new definitions and new paradigms are being given to the acquisition of knowledge in the country. Employment-oriented dimensions are also given to it for the goal of the new education policy. The power of 4G, 5G and 6G in the digital world has opened the doors of foreign universities to Indian students. Now they are allowed to earn two degrees at the same time in universities or educational institutions of their country instead of obtaining foreign visa to study. even though multilingual culture It is being asked to welcome but regional linguistic bigotry is coming in the way. Nevertheless, every day there is an effort by the UGC to open new doors for new expansion of knowledge. Today the campuses of educational institutions have become big but there is a lack of enthusiastic and dedicated students. They feel that the courses which are being given to them in the name of new education are not practical even today. But the country is also looking towards its ancient culture. looking for bright spots in its past history and giving Sha's new young generation wants to stand not only in foreign glare but also on the new and wide ground of Indianness. Which has been empowering the youth of this country for centuries. In this matter, a big initiative has been taken by the controllers of education up to school education and higher education. For a long time, the ancient knowledge which was forgotten considering it impractical, has made up its mind to search for pearls of knowledge and gift it to the youth. It has been decided that in today's changing environment, each subject orThe success of Indian knowledge should be mixed in the course which not only explains the meaning of being an Indian to the new generation in the country, gives them pride but also gives them a new fundamental identity in the world of their knowledge. Obviously teachers will play a big role in its return. For this they must have a message to sink into the depths of their reading rooms where this education is ready to communicate to them. UGC has taken an important initiative. He has also designed the curriculum on the Indian knowledge tradition. India's golden bird It was so called because astronomy had clear normative Vedic notions. Differences between plastic surgery and cataract surgery have also been written in Sushruta Samhita. The scholars who have kept the teachings of that bygone era authentic till today include Charak, Sushruta, Aryabhatta, Varahmihir, Bhaskaracharya. Vidush is like Panini and Patanjali and symbols of women's strength are Maitreyi and Gargi. Study, research, knowledge presented by them will be included in new courses. UGC now universities andThe teachers teaching in the colleges are going to be trained under the Indian knowledge tradition. The subjects of the Indian knowledge tradition that can complement today's modern subjects include ancient mathematics, astrology, water management in ancient India, and the fields of education. With this decision, UGC has taken a big leap in making education complete. It should be welcomed. But whatever is old is the best, there should be no such insistence. The one who is the best should be accepted and the one who could not keep up with the times should be allowed to disappear in the pages of a bygone era. Take some examples, even today the knowledge of Gita is so appropriate to live in practical life, if the sutras of Gita guide the path of a person, then humanity will get a new vision to live. Panini's Sutras can become the basis of languages ??and Kautilya's Arthashastra can show a new way in the world of complex economy. Vasudhaiva Kutum-bakam's announcement as a guide for the welfare of all in the era of insensitivity, emergency and selfishness only for the satisfaction of the ego ; Which is also being given the ideal formula for the G-20 conferences being held in India, it is the gift of our ancient knowledge only. What is needed at this time is that research and that exploration which does not negate the old knowledge, but by taking a dip in its sea, it can take out those refined knowledge sources, whose mixing with western knowledge can open the knowledge-ocean of a new solution. Instead of wandering in the dark, if the young generation is adorned with the Indian awareness of this lost knowledge of the past, then definitely those human sensibilities There can be a return to moral and ethical ideals, which we see disappearing today as western cut-throat competition commercialism dominates India's markets.

—The Hawk Features