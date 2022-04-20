Ratio between cured and deaths at 80:20, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that the ratio between number of patients recovered and number of deaths is 80:20 and 13.6% people have recovered so far.

The news is a big relief amid the novel coronavirus scare in the country. Addressing a daily media briefing, Joint Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal said that the ministry has analysed the data of cases of novel coronavirus in the country in many ways.

It has been found that the rate of recovery of the patient is higher than that of the deceased.

"At least 1,749 people recovered so far which is 13.6% as on today."

He also said that the outcome ratio which is number of recovered people against number of deaths stood in the proportion of 80:20 in India which is higher than that in several other counties. "Although every death is a matter of concern for the country. But we have found that the ratio between recovered Covid-19 patients vs number of deaths, is 80:20 in India, which is higher than that in several other counties," said Agarwal.