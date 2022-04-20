Rati Pandey to do her make-up for TV show

Mumbai: Actress Rati Pandey will soon resume shooting for "Devi Aadi Parashakti". She wants to maintain social distancing as much as possible, and so she has taken the charge of doing her own make-up for the show.

"The permission of shooting comes with several guidelines one of which is about make-up, which has to be strictly adhered to by everyone. I feel this is the right thing to do. Make-up requires a lot of people to come into close contact and right now, it is better to do it on your own to avoid any kind of risk," she said.

"Since ours is a mythological show, we will be requiring help for our hairstyles, which the producers have agreed to provide. Unlike earlier when we had a dedicated make-up artist, we won''t be having one now. I have volunteered to do my own make-up for the show to maintain social distancing. While we do have a touch-up artist on the set, the make-up will be my responsibility," she added.

Rati was earlier spending the lockdown days in Patna with family. She travelled via a flight to Mumbai on June 10 and then drove to Umbergaon on June 12.

"This lockdown was a boon for me. I have made up for the lost time with my family and have even got the much needed break. I have spent time with my darling niece and even celebrated special moments with my family after long. What worries me most is how I will get used to shooting while social distancing. Unlike others, we will not be able to shoot with a mask on or even have a sanitizer on me all the time, while interacting with so many people," she said.

"Although we shall follow all rules and precautions. I am in a strict 14 day self-quarantine period before we resume shoot. Moreover, getting back to the daily schedules and the heavy costumes with more than 200 pins in my hair, will take some time as well," she added.

"Devi Aadi Parashakti" airs on Dangal TV.

--IANS