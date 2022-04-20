Rati Pandey motivates fans to 'heal and transform'

Mumbai: Actress Rati Pandey posted a motivating message for fans on Instagram on Wednesday. She wrote about how they must use this time to heal themselves.



The actress posted a series of pictures gazing up at the sky. She looked comfortable in pyjamas and a sleeveless top, with a mug in her hands. She wrote about how "every day is a new day" for her and how everyone must "heal and transform" themselves during this time.

"Heal and transform deeply through this time...#gratitude #everydayisanewday #thoughtoftheday #myvibes #hometown #ratipandey," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress' show "Shaadi Mubarak", where she shared the screen with actor Manav Gohil, came to an abrupt end recently. The actress took to Instagram to break the news to fans, talking about how she would miss shooting for the show.

The show was on a break earlier as shooting of TV shows was halted in Maharashtra, and Manav was infected with Covid-19.

—IANS