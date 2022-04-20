Raths Flagged Off To Create Awareness About Ganga Conservation

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here today flagged off four 'raths' (chariots) under the 'Namami Gange' project to create awareness among people about Ganga conservation on the chardham route.

The raths will be driven through the chardham yatra route till the portals of the four Himalayan shrines are shut for the winter season.

"We have to keep the Ganga pollution free and restore the ancient river to its pristine glory. We have to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfill his commitment to Ganga cleaning," Trivendra said while showing green flags to the chariots from his official residence here.

One rath will go from Haridwar to Badrinath, one from Rudraprayag to Kedarnath, one from Haridwar to Gangotri and the other from Dharasu to Yamunotri, an official release said.

Fitted with LCD screens, the raths will have publicity literature to help people realise the importance of Ganga conservation, it said.