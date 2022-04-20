Rath Yatra From Ayodhya To Rameshwaram From Tomorrow

Ayodhya: After 28 years of the Rath Yatra taken out by BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, BJP and VHP is all set to re-visit the yatra politics when it will take out a Rath Yatra from February 13 that will culminate in Rameshwaram on Ram Navami day.

This yatra is initiated by Ram Das Mission Universal Society while the VHP will provide logistic support. The yatra is likely to be flagged off by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. MP from Faizabad and party's Mayor will also attend that function.

Sreesakti Saanthananda, the mahant of the Mission who is in-charge of this yatra mince no words in accepting that the mission of this rath yatra is to ensure construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "Everyone wants a temple at that site and we are just galvanizing people in this cause."

"The people who are not able to visit Ayodhya will set to see how this proposed temple will look like as the Rath has been modeled on the lines of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said.

The re-modelled Ram Rajya rath was designed in Mumbai and it reached Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya on Saturday night. It is around 28 feet high having pillars all around it. It has picture of Lord Ganesh in the middle flanked by pictures of Tulsidas and Balmiki – the two ancient poets credited with writing Ram Charit Manas and Ramayana.

The Rath yatra, that will start from Karesevakpuram in Ayodhya will end at Rama Das Ashram on Ram Navmi. It will pass through Varanasi, Mirzapur, Chirtakoot, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Nasik. The VHP plans `Maha Aarti' in the villages from where it will pass giving a new dimension to this yatra.

VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma said here on Monday that Ram Jamabhoomi Nayas is of the belief that Ram temple will be constructed on the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. "People want a grand temple at that place and their wish will be fulfilled," he said in a statement issued here.

This yatra is no different from the yatra which Mr Advani embarked on 1990. That yatra which started from Somnath in Gujarat on September 25, 1990 was to end at Ayodhya on October 30 after travelling 10,000 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the in-charge of that yatra. UNI