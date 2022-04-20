    Menu
    Rasika Dugal: Have always been in awe of singers

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal has enrolled in an online music class, and says learning how to sing is like learning a new language.

    "I have always enjoyed singing, even though I am not particularly good at it. Whenever I have had spare time, I join a music class," Rasika said.

    "I have always been in complete awe of singers, particularly actor-singers or singer-actors. I have often been so moved by their talent that I have cried through most musicals I have watched. Learning how to sing is like learning a new language. It requires complete attention and focus, and every small learning comes with so much joy. I feel like a child going to school," she added.

    As she continues to spend time indoors amid the COVID-19 crisis, Rasika has been honing her singing acumen. She is taking online singing lessons by singer Pranita Deshpande.

    --IANS

