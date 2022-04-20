Rasika Dugal shares her 'prescription' for creative process

Mumbai: Rasika Dugal, who is known for her roles in "Hamid", "Mirzapur" and "Delhi Crime" among many others, has shared her "prescription for any creative process".

Rasika took to Instagram, where she is seen sitting with a book, and with her glasses on the table.

"Never focus on the task at hand. Procrastinate, day-dream, wander. My prescription for any creative process," she captioned the image.

She had recently posted a photograph of herself in a room, which she tagged as her "dubbing studios.

"Mera apna dubbing studio. Our sound-proofing isn't the best but our coffee is great," she wrote.

On the work front, she will next be seen in projects like "Lootcase", "A Suitable Boy" and "Mirzapur 2".

