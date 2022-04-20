Rasika Dugal shares a snapshot of her post-yoga mellow

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal has shared a selfie flaunting her post-yoga mellow on Instagram.

In a new picture that she posted, Rasika sits on a yoga mat in a pink top and black pants.

"That post-yoga mellow. Let's see how long it lasts," she captioned the image.

The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released heist comedy film, "Lootcase" that co-starred Kunal Kemmu, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao.

She currently awaits the release of the second season of the web-series "Mirzapur", also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur. The new season of the show has some interesting additions, too, with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast. Season two of "Mirzapur" is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

— IANS