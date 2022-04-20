Rasika Dugal puts on her dancing shoes in 'Lootcase'

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal always wondered if she would ever get the chance to do a quintessential Bollywood film. With her latest, it seems her wish has been fulfilled.

Rasika's upcoming film, "Lootcase", is an all-out family entertainer that allows her to put on her dancing shoes for a song.

"I am thrilled that I am in a film which has a lip synced song ! And that I got to dance to it. Before this, I was beginning to wonder if my career would be devoid of this quintessential Bollywood experience," Rasika said.

"Filming for the song sequence was a totally new experience for me and a lot of fun. Choreographer Adil Shaikh and his team made it feel like a breeze," she added.

In the film, Rasika essays the role of a middle-class homemaker. The comedy thriller features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and written by Rajesh Krishnan and Kapil Sawant.

The trailer shows Kunal as a middle-class man whose life turns around when he finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. On the other hand, there is a cunning MLA (Gajraj Rao), a police officer (Ranvir Shorey), and a don (Vijay Raaz) who are trying to find the case.

"Lootcase" will release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS