Rasika Dugal happy to celebrate a low-key birthday

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal turned a year older on Sunday, and she is happy to celebrate her birthday this year with family and close friends.

"After a series of working birthdays, I am happy to celebrate this one with family and close friends," she said.

"It has been a year in which I truly understood gratitude. For the variety of work that has come out and for the love it has received. I hope I can reciprocate that through doing better and better work and by being a part of important and entertaining stories," she added.

In 2020, she impressed the audience with her performances in digital projects like "Mirzapur Season 2" and "A Suitable Boy".



She has many projects lined up for 2021 such as "Delhi Crime" Season 2, "Out Of Love" Season 2 and "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli".

