Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrated By NSS, PU

NSS, Panjab University hosted a webinar today on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to commemorate the day and also to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India.Participants from PGIMER and Panjab University attended the event. Dr. Shankar Sehgal,NSS Programme Officer welcomed all who had gathered for this special occasion and also led the pledge ceremony.Students of Panjab University also shared some untold motivational stories of Sardar Valabh Bhai Patel. The program ended with vote of thanks by Dr. Vivek Kumar from Center for Medical Physics.