Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth Organises A Webinar Series On The Role Of AYUSH 64

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush is commencing a series on "Exploring the Facts – AYUSH 64 in combating Covid-19." The first webinar of the series will be telecast live today at 2 pm onwards. on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the Ministry of Ayush.

It is worthwhile to note that the Ministry of Ayush had recently announced that AYUSH 64 has been found useful in the management of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection. The efficacy of AYUSH 64 for home based care becomes all the more important in the prevalent COVID situation in the country.

After extensive scientific study it has been observed that AYUSH 64, a poly herbal formulation, is useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care and has showed significant improvement and lesser period of hospitalisation as compared SoC alone.

It is in this context that Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) has launched this series of webinar. The objective of the webinar is to disseminate authentic information among the masses about the role of this unique formulation in Covid-19 management.

Domain expert would be sharing experience, therapeutic benefit and other related aspects of AYUSH 64 during the series and today's first expert talk will be delivered by Dr. Bharti, Director (Institute), Central Ayurveda Research Institute, New Delhi.

The webinar can be watched live on the FB page (https://www.facebook.com/moayush/) and YouTube of the Ministry of Ayush.