Rashtriya Antyodaya Sangh Hosts Unique Laser Show At Kedarnath Shrine In Uttarakhand

New Delhi /Ahmedabad: Gates of Famous Pilgrimage Centre, Kedarnath temple, opened for Pilgrims on 29 April, 2018

To mark the occasion of the opening of Kedarnath temple in Uttrakhand, Rashtriya Antyodaya Sangh (RAS), an apolitical organization, organised a unique laser show showcasing Lord Shiva in different avatars on the holy site.

RAS, in association with Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Samiti and Uttarakhand Government, organized the spectacular and impeccable laser show for visiting pilgrims, besides offering other voluntary services. Gujrat Pavitra Yatradham board was Platinum Partner for the event. The gates of Kedarnath Temple were opened at 6:15 am on 29 April. The 'Kapatotsav' was inaugurated by Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand Shri Krishan Kant Paul. The Hon'ble Minister of State, Women & Child Welfare, Education: (Primary & Higher) & Pilgrimage of Government of Gujarat Smt. Vibhavari Dave graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The rituals for opening of Kedarnath started on 25 April with the worshipping of God Bhairav at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, which left the temple premises on 26 April halting for overnight stay at Phata. On 27 April, 'Doli Utsav' left for Gauri Mai Temple at Gaurikund.