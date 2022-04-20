Rare Species Snow Leopard Spotted In Uttarakhand

A rare species of snow leopard was spotted wandering in Uttarkashi on Saturday.The location of this one of its kind leopard was Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.The wild animal was seen roaming around a bridge of Gangotri National Park and then it returned into the wilds.The endangered species of leopards are still under the positive radar of being conserved, and then a slight peek of a rare species serves nothing but an unequivocal hope. —ANI