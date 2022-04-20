Rare Egyptian Vulture Rescued By NGO In Agra

A rare Egyptian vulture was rescued by the non-profit organisation 'Wildlife SOS' rapid response unit in Uttar Pradesh's Agra after it was found in a critical state at a church in the city.The vulture is currently under observation at the NGO's transit facility.Members of the St. Peter's church were shocked to find a vulture lying in a semi-conscious state in the church's garden. Worried about its well-being, they immediately contacted Wildlife SOS.A two-member rescue team was dispatched by the NGO which provides animal ambulance services for wild animals in distress across Agra city.Reaching the spot, they confirmed that the bird was a juvenile Egyptian vulture. They carefully shifted the distressed bird to a transport container and rushed it to their recovery facility.A detailed examination by the Wildlife SOS veterinarians revealed that the vulture was suffering from severe dehydration and heat exhaustion. As a first step, the vulture was given oral rehydration solution and glucose to regain its strength.The young raptor is recuperating and will be released into its natural habitat on full recovery.Ilayaraja, Deputy Director, Veterinary Services for Wildlife SOS, said, "Juvenile Egyptian vultures take small flights, often stopping for rest in safe areas devoid of predators. This particular vulture was unable to take flight due to severe dehydration and heatstroke." Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "The Egyptian vulture is a rare raptor that plays an integral role in our ecosystem. As vultures fly at higher altitudes, they are more prone to suffer from dehydration and heat exhaustion. Our team has placed the vulture under medical observation to ensure it recuperates safely from the ordeal." The Egyptian vulture is the smallest among all vultures. It is being increasingly threatened by a rapid decline in prey base, poisoning by veterinary drugs and electrocution.The Egyptian vulture is classified as a globally endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. —IANS