Rapist of minors arrested in Bihar

Patna: A 50-year-old man in Bihar has been arrested by Lakhisarai police on the charge of raping two minor girls in the past 10 days. Police suspect he could be a serial offender.



The accused, Prakash Tanti, used to lure minor girls in the age group of 5 to 7 to his shop and allegedly raped them.

The incident came to light after health of the two victims deteriorated. When their mother asked them, they revealed about the heinous attacks by Tanti.

When villagers learnt about the incident, they went on a rampage and thrashed the accused. They later handed him over to the police.

Ranjan Kumar, SDPO of Lakhisarai confirmed the incident. He said that the accused was being interrogation. He could be involved in raping other minor girls as well.

—IANS