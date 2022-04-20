Rape Victim Kills Self As Police Delays Action Against Accused

Badaun: A rape victim committed suicide after failing to get justice even after intervention of senior police officers in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the victim, three people took her to Delhi on May 15 saying that her husband was ill and gang-raped her there for a week.

The victim, somehow managed to escape, and got back to her family. They then tried to lodge a police complaint at the Dataganj police station but failed. Finally, on the directive of the ADG Bareilly, the local Badaun police registered an FIR on June 16, but were yet to arrest the accused.

Peeved over the police laxity, the woman committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at her residence on Sunday.

In her suicide letter, recovered by the police, the victim wrote,"I was raped by three people and tried to file a FIR but the police did not heed to my request. I have full faith on the SP Badaun but will get peace when the three-- Sameer, Joyab and Arbaz-- get punished for their act."

The SHO of Dataganj used to chase away her father daily and refused to file an FIR, the note said, adding ''I am fed up of giving statements to police daily."

Following her death, police sprung into action with the post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors. Call details of the accused and the victim is also being traced. UNI