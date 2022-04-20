Rape Victim Immolates Self Outside SP Office In UP

Unnao: Anguished over alleged police inaction, a gang-rape victim immolated herself outside the office of the Superintendent of Police in the Hasanganj area of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

After the accused got bail from the High Court, the distraught girl, agitated over police inaction, reached the SP office and set herself ablaze and thereafter, entered the office in the burning state.

The SP, who was sitting in the 'Janata Darbar,' sent the girl to the district hospital for treatment, when he got to know about the situation, from where the doctors referred her to Kanpur, owing to her critical condition.

According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr KP Singh, the girl has sustained 60-70 per cent burns.

The girl had alleged that she had registered a gang-rape case against four people at the Hasanganj police station on October 2 but the police, allegedly in cahoots with the accused, did not take any action.

The accused were threatening her and her family but the police did not pay heed. Anguished over this, she attempted the self-immolation.

SP Vikrant Veer said that the girl knew the accused youth for the past ten years. The girl was pressuring him to get married while the youth was not agreeing to the same.

The girl had registered a case of gang-rape against four people on October 2 in which the police had filed a chargesheet.

However, the accused were granted bail by the High Court in the case.

As per the locals, the Hasanganj police did not make any arrests in the case registered two months ago. Due to police inaction, the accused got bail from the court.

Reports of the accused celebrating after getting bail and threatening the victim have also surfaced, following which the girl attempted self-immolation. UNI



