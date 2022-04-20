Rape Victim Goes Missing In UP, Kidnapping Suspected

Fatehpur: A rape victim was allegedly kidnapped from a village when she had gone to fields for some work.

The police said that the 18-year-old was also kidnapped in 2019 and raped, following which three people were arrested.

Station house officer Ravindra Srivastava said, "The accused, Kuldeep Lodhi, Jai Singh and his wife Meena, were arrested in the case and all of them are out on bail at present." The woman went missing on Monday evening and a FIR has been lodged in this connection on a complaint of the victim's father against seven people.

The police said that investigations are underway in the matter. —IANS