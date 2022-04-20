Rape Victim Attempts Immolation At SP Office In UP

Shahjahanpur: A 42-year-old woman tried to immolate herself in the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) here on Monday evening, alleging that she was raped by a local lawyer and his friends over a period of six months and that the local police were not filing an FIR against them.

The woman arrived at the SP office with a bottle of petrol and sprinkled it on her when the cops overpowered her and prevented her from setting herself on fire, police said.

Later, SP S. Chinappa, intervened and the FIR was registered against the lawyer and his friends.

"The woman gave the complaint to me. An FIR has been lodged and a probe is on," the SP said. Police have booked the lawyer and his acquaintances under IPC sections 376-D (gang-rape), 377 (unnatural offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) at the Tilhar police station. The woman alleged that she was forced to take this step because the police did not register FIR against the lawyer.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Tilhar police station Sanjay Rai said, "The woman came in contact with the accused lawyer and they got married in a temple. Last week, she came to the police station and alleged that the lawyer was not keeping her at home. But, later, the lawyer took her home. The woman has now given a rape complaint against the lawyer and his aides. We have lodged the FIR and are investigating the matter." --IANS