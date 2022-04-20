Rape of five-year-old creates ruckus in AP, SP takes strict action

Kakinada: A five-year-old girl on Wednesday after being abducted and raped was found unconscious in Dandoranagar area here with blood-stained clothes and injuries on her body, hence creating ruckus among people.

According to police, the abduction took place in the night while the girl was sleeping and her body was found unattended in the early hours of Wednesday near a mango garden in Dandoranagar of Goleelapet in Jagannadhapuram area.

The body was afterwards rushed to the government general hospital where she was convalescing.

Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi who visited the government general hospital and enquired the health of the girl was very much moved on seeing her pathetic condition.

He also visited her residence and talked to the grandparents and neighbours on how the heinous crime took place at dead of night.

The SP also visited the scene of offence along with the district clues team and made discrete inquiries with the neighbouring sawmill workers.

later, SP Asmi told media persons that the girl's mother was working at Hyderabad as such she was living here with the grandparents.

He said the accused is yet to be known and efforts are being made to track him with the available clues at the scene of the offence. He said DISHA Deputy superintendent of Police, Sunkara Muralimohan was appointed as the special investigation officer to nab the culprit.

He said already special teams headed by and Kakinada sub-divisional police officer V. Bhimarao, One town inspector Ramamohan reddy, Two town Inspector Eswerudu besides the central crime wing Inspector were on the job of tracking the whereabouts of the culprit.

The SP said that no lenience would be shown on the culprit responsible for the heinous crime and stern action would be taken against him filing the charge sheet early with pucca evidence.

Additional SP Karanam Kumar, Special branch DSP Ambika Prasad, SDPO Bhimarao, Traffic SP Ramakrishna , DISHS DSP Muralimohan, Inspectors Ramamohan reddy, Eswerudu, Rajanikumar had accompanied the SP during the inspection of the scene of offence and other places.

—UNI