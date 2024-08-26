Rape accused shot in leg after trying to escape police custody, admitted to hospital

A shocking incident occurred in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, where a man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl managed to escape police custody while being taken to a hospital for a check-up.

Deoira (UP): A man was shot in the leg after he tried to escape police custody while being taken to a hospital for a check-up in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, Kotwali Deoria police said on Monday.

The person, identified as Saifulla had been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl. According to the police, the accused had complained of feeling sick in custody. The Sadar Kotwali police personnel were taking him to the hospital for a checkup and treatment after his complaint.

However, it was reported that the accused managed to escape the police during transportation, after which multiple search teams were launched for him. "The accused had been arrested by the Kotwali police yesterday morning. After he complained of feeling sick, he was transported to the hospital for a check-up. During the transportation, the accused was able to push away and evade the police, escaping custody", said ASP Dipendra Nath of Kotwali Deoria Police.

According to the local police, after the person managed to escape, three search teams were formed. The accused was found late in the night at the Sonughat crossing and he allegedly opened fire at the search team. During the encounter, he was shot in his right leg. "The accused was found at the Sonughat crossing late in the night, and during an encounter between the arrested and the police, he was shot in his leg", added ASP Nath.

A spokesperson for UP BJP Prashant Umrao posted on X, "Mohammad Shafiullah, who brutally raped a girl in Deoria, became one-legged after being caught in Operation Langda while running away from the police."

The person has been admitted to a medical college for treatment, where he is under supervision and is being monitored by the police too.

